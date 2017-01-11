The One Thing Everyone Gets Wrong on Their Car

Take this tire for example. It's inflated to a woefully low 20 psi, and even upon close inspection by an untrained eye, it looks inflated. Always use a gauge -- a decent one will run you less than $20. Get a good one if you don't already own one.

An under-inflated tire is dangerous in the rain

When a tire is under-inflated, there's not enough air pressure to push the tread out fully against the weight of the car, and it tends to curve inwards. That means you have less tread hitting the ground, which -- among other things -- is outright dangerous if you hit anything larger than a small puddle. The Tire Rack has a great illustration of what I'm talking about.