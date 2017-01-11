For the Love of God, Here’s How to Drive on Ice and Snow

Depending on where you live and how much you've done it, winter driving can be quite an emotional experience. But whether you're far too cautious or not cautious enough, absolutely terrified or reveling in the rally-esque fun of it, pretty much everyone could use a little help with their skills -- yes, even if you learned to drive in snowbound Northern Michigan.

We covered how to prep your car for winter. Now, here's how to actually drive it once the weather outside is frightful.