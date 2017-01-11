How to Test Drive a Used Car and Avoid Buying a Lemon

How do you know if that shiny used car you found online is a rolling chariot or a hopeless money pit? As an auto auctioneer for over 20 years, I've seen thousands of used cars worth more money dead than alive. Most are trade-ins and repossessions bought on the cheap, primped up, and retailed to unsuspecting consumers. Remember, scam artists and unethical sellers are as common on Craigslist these days as actual, decent sellers.

We already covered how to find a great used car; but now that you've found it, what next? The very worst thing you can do is be impulsive and buy with your eyes. Take a test drive, and I don't just mean one quick jaunt around the block. There's a specific method to getting the most out of a test drive, and you should start by taking things slow -- really slow.