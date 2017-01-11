10 Ways to Keep Your Car Running and Looking Beautiful

2. Read the damn manual

“Most of the time when people say they know better (about choosing a particular grade of motor oil), they don’t,” says Findley. “Manufacturers have spent millions on knowing what type of oil is the best for a particular car. By choosing the wrong one, you could increase wear and lose fuel economy.” Pay attention, Findley says, to the definition of “severe driving” in your particular model’s manual. “Most people think they’re ‘normal drivers’ and follow what they perceive as normal guidelines, but they don't read the manual. If you look at what the definition of "severe driving" is, most people fall into that category which consists of lots of short trips in stop and go traffic, or living in dusty, hot, or cold conditions.”