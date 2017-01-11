How to Parallel Park Perfectly, Every Damn Time

I wouldn’t be surprised if there are certain circles of hell devoted entirely to the mundane acts of adulthood, like mowing the lawn, smiling at one’s in-laws, and parallel parking. The latter is especially awful, because even if you know what you’re doing, chances are pretty high that the dude parking ahead of you has no clue.

There are infinite wrong ways to parallel park. And there is just one right way. To demonstrate, I dusted off some classics that are virtually ding-proof: Hot Wheels from the '80s.

Send this to your friends, neighbors, and anyone else who thinks the word “parallel” is in some way vague. The bumpers you save could be your own.