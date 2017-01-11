Hidden Red Flags to Watch Out for When Buying a Used Car

Beware frequent changes in ownership

Why would anyone spend thousands of dollars to buy a car, only to unload it within one year? What if two, three, or four people did the very same thing to the same car? If you look at the bottom of a Carfax report and see that multiple owners have bought and sold the car within a short span of time, you're dealing with what's known in the industry as a "hot potato."

A hot potato almost always has some type of expensive or challenging repair issue. Stay away from these vehicles as if they have a red hot tailpipe spewing out oil and smoke.

Make sure the car recently passed emissions testing

In metropolitan areas that require emissions testing, a significant portion of trade-ins can't pass the test. That's where things start to get dicey. Nearly everywhere in the US, it's 100% illegal for a dealer to sell you a car that doesn’t have a current emissions record -- but that doesn't always hold true for owners. If you see multiple failed emissions tests on a Carfax report, or if the most recent emission test is well over a year old, make sure you ask about this before you waste any more time.