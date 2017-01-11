Things You're Doing Wrong When You Wash Your Car

2. Using a regular sponge

I know people who think a sponge is a sponge. Then again, I also know people who drink $6 boxes of wine. If you're the type that likes swirls and other fine scratches in your paint, go right ahead and use a sponge.

What to do instead: Get a good mitt. One made out of microfiber can better lift and trap dirt instead of grinding it into your paint.

3. Letting your mitt indiscriminately touch dirty things

If you mitt drops to the ground, you've already successfully picked up tons of granules of dirt that you definitely don't want coming in contact with your car. Simply rinsing it in a bucket won't fix that. Similarly, there's a special circle of hell reserved for people who wipe their wheels clean and then wash the car with the same mitt. Brake dust is a combination of fine iron and semi-metallic particles sanded off of your brake disc and pad every time you hit the brakes. It does not belong on your paint.