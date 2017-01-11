Inside the Super-Top-Secret Workshop Where the Ford GT Was Born

It's a weird feeling, knowing that you're about to enter a recently declassified bunker where something huge happened. It's even weirder if you've been there before, right there, not even two years before, and walked right by it without knowing of its existence. But that's how it was for me when I headed back to the Ford HQ in Detroit for the second time.

In 2014, a hand-picked team of some of Ford's top designers and engineers developed the new Ford GT with such strict secrecy, virtually no one outside that team knew anything about the car until it debuted last year. To do it, they procured their own secret lair that's essentially a sub, sub basement, hidden in plain sight within a subterranean compound that amounts to a Cold War-era bunker. Ford granted me access to head down there, and this is what I saw.