Jeep Just Revealed 7 Badass Concepts in the Middle of the Desert

Every year, the most loyal, batshit-insane Jeep fans gather in Moab, Utah for what's known as Easter Jeep Safari. Jeep celebrates the occasion by unveiling a badass new concept car -- last year, it upped its own ante in a big way with seven concepts, each and every one jaw-dropping enough to make you fail a doping test for excessive testosterone.

This year? It's the 50th Easter Jeep Safari, and also the 75th anniversary of Jeep. That means seven more designs, executed with preposterous levels of quality, each with its own unique spin on the past and future of Jeep.