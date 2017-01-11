Cars

Watching a $350K Lamborghini Murciélago Get Destroyed Is the Worst Holiday Gift

By Published On 12/15/2016 By Published On 12/15/2016
lamborghini murcielago destroyed
An (intact) Lamborghini Murciélago | Lamborghini

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Alas, poor Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640, we knew it well.

One fine specimen of the rare Italian thoroughbred supercar was smashed to pieces by Taiwan authorities wielding a giant metal claw. As if the mere knowledge of such an incident wasn't enough to bring tears to the eyes of gearheads around the world, we live in the age of the Internet, and there is video, because of course there is.

Look on these works, ye car lovers, and despair. Once it starts, you can't look away.

Jesse Yao/YouTube

Why would anyone commit such an atrocity against such an innocent beauty, you ask? Per The Sun, the car's owner was stopped and caught with fake license plates in Taiwan after he illegally imported it. It was impounded and despite appeals, he couldn't prevent its destruction. Taiwanese law states that it cannot be resold, so it had to be totaled.

No matter how you shred it, it's a damn shame. The supercar is named Murciélago (Spanish for "bat") after a famous fighting bull that survived 90 sword strokes. It cost £280,000 (about $350,00) and was only produced between 2001 and 2010, with a run of 4,099 models built.

This bat will never fly again.

Eric Vilas-Boas has never driven a Lamborghini Murcielago, but it was his car of choice whenever he played Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 more than a decade ago. Track his nervous breakdown at @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

related

READ MORE
Toyota Just Unveiled the Fastest SUV in the World

related

READ MORE
Popular Car Accessories You Should Stop Wasting Money On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like