Watching a $350K Lamborghini Murciélago Get Destroyed Is the Worst Holiday Gift

Alas, poor Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640, we knew it well.

One fine specimen of the rare Italian thoroughbred supercar was smashed to pieces by Taiwan authorities wielding a giant metal claw. As if the mere knowledge of such an incident wasn't enough to bring tears to the eyes of gearheads around the world, we live in the age of the Internet, and there is video, because of course there is.

Look on these works, ye car lovers, and despair. Once it starts, you can't look away.