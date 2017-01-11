Why You Should Be Braking With Your Left Foot

Last week, I saved the life of a squirrel; let's call him Rocky. The nut-loving rodent darted out across the street, paused, then darted right back. I stopped short, missing the cute little guy by just a few feet. Rocky has no idea how lucky he really is, because if you're like well over 99% of the population, you'd still be cleaning parts of Rocky off your car.

I brake almost exclusively with my left foot -- a highly controversial practice -- and specifically because of that, no squirrel was squished.

Left-foot braking has long been one of the most hotly contested topics in driving. Detractors claim it makes no difference at best, and is a horrible and dangerous practice at worst. However, you can stop 70ft faster in an emergency situation if you use your left foot properly (more on that number in a second). That's a potentially life-saving difference. I've said so before, and I'm saying it again: if you are in a new car, with an automatic transmission, then you need to brake with your left foot.