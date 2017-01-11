Let’s Admit It: Manual Transmissions Need to Go

Imagine driving down the road in a classic 1960s sports car...

... or even something from the 1980s, if that's what floats your boat. There's a sharp bend up ahead. You ease onto the brakes, and through the ball of your foot, you feel the tires' fight against the laws of physics as they struggle to grip the road. You need to downshift. Pushing in the clutch, you know instinctively when it's time to change gears, thanks to nothing but mechanical linkages connecting your foot to the powertrain. You move the gearshift from third gear, down, over, and down again into second. Simultaneously, you kick out the heel of your still-braking right foot and stab at the throttle, sensing when all the powertrain components are spinning at the same speed. You let off the clutch, feeling all the parts engage with one another and do their thing. Accelerating away after the corner, the vibrations coming through the gearshift tell you in concert with the mechanical symphony of the engine that it's time to shift.