Lexus and Sriracha Just Made The Hottest Car Ever

And, of course, it’s bright red. Lexus and Huy Fong Foods enlisted West Coast Customs (yes, the guys of Pimp My Ride fame) to create the custom Sriracha Red paint, which is inspired by the sauce in its purest form: in the bottle. It’s also the same color as when the peppers are mashed in the factory, then refined and bottled. There are also some gold flecks in there, to mimic the look of chili flakes.

“The new Lexus IS is so hot, we decided to make it Sriracha hot, with all the custom details every Sriracha fan will appreciate,” said Brian Smith, Lexus vice president of marketing.

And we definitely do.