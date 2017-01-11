Mercedes Benz Is Actually Making a Pickup Truck

When news broke that Ford was likely bringing back the Ranger pickup truck (along with the Bronco), there was much rejoicing. Now that Mercedes has confirmed -- yes, confirmed -- that it's joining the small pickup brigade next year, the appropriate reaction is probably to look up and see if the sky is falling.

Meet the Mercedes-Benz X-Class concept pickup. While not totally unexpected -- Mercedes has been whispering about this for ages -- its debut is more than a tad bit jarring to the senses. It's going into production next year, but before you get too excited, that doesn't mean you can buy one stateside.