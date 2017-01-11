Mercedes' Crazy New Headlights Are Basically Magic

Rarely does a much-hyped product actually live up to hyperbolic headlines, but Mercedes' new HD headlights, which the company refers to as "digital light," are legitimately cool as hell. Each headlight uses 1 million microscopic mirrors in conjunction with an array of sensors and advanced software to project light in specific areas of the road where it's most beneficial to the driver.

And it turns out that they're so precise, they actually double as HD projectors. Meaning, they can project helpful symbols and warnings onto the road. Seriously.