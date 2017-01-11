Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Partner Just Filed for Divorce

Tesla may have pushed too far, too soon

To be clear, that's not the exact verbiage Mobileye is using. The company did, however, point out that the current system isn't designed with anything remotely resembling fully autonomous driving in mind -- and that includes the semi-autonomous Autopilot that Tesla so staunchly stands behind. It's concerned about its reputation in light of all the negative attention Tesla has been garnering recently. As Mobileye itself told Ars Technica, "there is much at stake here, to Mobileye's reputation and to the industry at large."

The company is what's considered a tier-two supplier, which means it works directly with the biggest companies you've never heard of to supply sensors and systems to a veritable slew of cars you do know. In other words, Tesla is a small fish in the very large ocean in which Mobileye swims, and any potential damage to its reputation caused by a company like Tesla pushing the systems beyond their engineered intent is simply not worth the risk.