The Most Expensive States to Own a Car

If you own a car, you have a certain amount of control when it comes to how much money you spend. For example, if you drive a fuel-efficient vehicle (like one of these) and have zero accidents on your insurance in the last decade, you'll definitely fare far better at both the gas pump and with your agent than a 17-year-old who drives a gas guzzler... into other cars.

But other than that, how much you spend on your car every year pretty much boils down to your location. The cost of gasoline alone can fluctuate by nearly 30%, thanks in no small part to very disparate state tax rates -- some of which haven't changed in decades. How far you have to travel (and thus, how much gasoline you use) obviously changes by geography, too. States where people drive more miles -- or waste time sitting in traffic on one of the 12 most godawful highways in America -- spend roughly 70% more on gas in a year than drivers in, say, Hawaii. It's a similar story for annual cost of insurance.