How Motorsport Has Transformed Every Car on the Road

"There are but three true sports -- bullfighting, mountain climbing, and motor racing. The rest are merely games." -- Ernest Hemingway

To the uninitiated, motorsport is nothing more than a pointless and dangerous test of bravado, amusement for a crowd that waits with bated breath to cheer at the misfortune of vehicular carnage. To those in the know, however, it's not only the pinnacle of sport, it's the ultimate expression of human development.

To put it plainly, no sport on Earth has a more profound impact on your daily life than racing. If you've been in a car today, your life has been impacted by racing, and I'm not exaggerating even a little here. It's not even so much racing as it is competitive corporate research and development, disguised as sport.