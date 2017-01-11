Motorsports Should Be in the Olympics. Period.

RIO 2016! It's a showcase for the triumph of the human spirit, opportunity for the world's top athletes to have all the sex, and a possible looming health disaster of epic proportions. High jump over here for all of Thrillist's coverage of the games, and the games beyond the games.

I was in the midst of a gold medal-worthy performance in advanced couch potatoing while watching the Olympic cycling road races in Rio, when the course the riders took suddenly became highly technical. As someone whose motorsports obsession predates my earliest memories, I began shouting at the riders through the television. First, it was, "You missed the damn apex!" Then, "for f*ck's sake, track out, you're killing your momentum!" Eventually, my armchair criticisms morphed into exasperated pleas: "There's no runoff here; leave a margin for error!" Well, if you watched, you know what happened: rider after rider went down with concussions and broken bones.