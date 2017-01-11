McLaren's Bringing Back the Incomparable F1

When McLaren launched the F1 in the mid-1990s, it obliterated any notion of what a supercar could be. Sure, it accelerated with neck-snapping force and its cornering was tremendous, but its top speed of 243mph made it the fastest production car in the world -- a record that stood for nearly a decade until the Bugatti Veyron claimed the crown.

The F1 wasn't just about outrageous speed, though. It was about brilliance in engineering, and being a good car to drive to the grocery store if you wanted to. Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Blackadder) used to do exactly that with his. It famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans outright, and its seating arrangement, with the driver in the middle and a passenger on either side, is legendary.