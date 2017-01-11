Hold Onto Your Butts, the First Self-Driving Taxis Are Officially on the Road

NuTonomy's modified Renault Zoe and Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric cars come with an engineer sitting in front who will be prepared to take the wheel in the event of glitches or HAL-like AI takeovers. It's important to note that this is still in the testing stages, as one reporter learned:

An Associated Press reporter taking a ride Wednesday observed that the safety driver had to step on the brakes once, when a car was obstructing the test car's lane and another vehicle, which appeared to be parked, suddenly began moving in the oncoming lane.

So it's not perfect yet, obviously. The good news is that, worldwide, Singapore is generally one of the safer places you could be driving. In 2013, the World Health Organization estimated that the city-state had just 3.6 road traffic fatal injury deaths per 100 000 population. (For comparison, the United States saw 10.6; Brazil, which just hosted the Rio Olympics, saw 23.4.)