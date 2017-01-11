The Most Drop-Dead Gorgeous Cars at the Monterey Auctions This Weekend

Estimated price: Your guess is as good as anyone's

It's rare that you can point to a single car and say, "That's one of the most important vehicles of all time. That exact one, right over there." This is one of those occasions. You're looking at the original Cobra. Not an original. The.

Carroll Shelby bought this car as an AC Ace, worked with his team of hot rodders, and shoehorned a Ford V8 into the little English roadster. It's not just some prototype developed by a multinational corporation using an army of researchers. It's a small group of friends that basically built a street legal race car in a garage, and blitzed the automotive world with it. Were it not for this exact car, the GT350s and GT500s wouldn't have been born. The GT40 project wouldn't have been the dramatic success that it was. There would be no Viper. The list goes on.