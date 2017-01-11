The Greatest American Race You've Never Heard Of

Speed draws a crowd, whether you're a "car guy" or not. When the competition is neck-and-neck and the camera can barely keep up, it's hard to look away. That's why you know the Indianapolis 500 even if you're not an ardent follower of INDYCAR. You don't need to like NASCAR to know about the Daytona 500, and even if you have no idea what endurance racing is, you can associate "24 Hours of Daytona" and "the 12 Hours of Sebring" with "Paul Newman" and "Steve McQueen."

Then, there's the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, or PPIHC for short. Unless you're into cars, I bet you've never heard of it. That's a shame, because it's absolutely one of our nation's greatest races.