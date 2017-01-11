Cars

Even for a New Rolls-Royce, This Thing Is Insane

By Published On 05/19/2016 By Published On 05/19/2016
2017 Rolls-Royce Phantom Zenith
Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

Rolls-Royce is certainly no stranger to rarified air -- the name itself has become a euphemism for the highest levels of quality and refinement, an honor earned after over a century of excellence. In the past decade, though, it's taken the concept of refinement and tossed in more than just a touch of batshit-excessive opulence.

For years, the Phantom was the zenith of Rolls-Royce, but as its production draws to a close, the company's designers have given it one last hurrah. Meet the Rolls-Royce Phantom Zenith Collection. Think of it as a normal Rolls, but with extra Royce. Even for Rolls-Royce, this is nuts -- and I mean that in the best possible way.

Related

related

The 2017 Porsche 911 Is Even Faster, Still a Cop Magnet

related

The 10 Coolest Cars for Sale at the Monaco Auction This Weekend

related

Cars You Should Know: The Shelby GT500, aka 'Eleanor'

related

The 2017 Porsche 911 Is Even Faster, Still a Cop Magnet
Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

These are the final 50 Phantoms that will ever come off the production line, both in Coupe and Drophead Coupe (convertible) forms, so the R-R team has gone all out with some commemorative details aimed at enhancing the sheer luxuriousness of the car. 

As if the car wasn't luxurious to begin with. The Zenith Edition comes with everything you'd already expect in a Phantom: criminally soft lambswool carpet, a constellation of LED lights on the rear ceiling, sterling silver details, and a carbon-fiber dashboard.

As for the enhancements? The biggest one is staring at you from the trunk in that first picture at the top. Yes, that's a padded leather picnic bench, complete with Champagne flutes atop a glass shelf. As for the bubbly itself? Half the trunk is dedicated to a Champagne refrigerator designed to hold two bottles and eight Rolls-Royce-specific glasses. The Russian dude from the opulence commercials just became green with envy.

Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Oh, but there's so much more. The ends of the armrests are laser-etched with maps illustrating the exact place where each car's original concept made its debut. For the curious, that's Lake Geneva for the Coupe and Lake Como for the Drophead Coupe.

Each car comes with a part of the assembly line. Literally.
Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Even cooler than that, though, is the personalized gift stored in the dashboard. The numbers you see in the middle of that case represent the car's VIN, but it's what's inside that counts. Since these are the final Phantoms ever to be built, part of the assembly line goes inside, complete with precise details about where in the line that bit came from.

Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Far from the final touch, the speedometer is actually made from brushed steel, should you for some reason feel the need to do the driving yourself instead of a chauffeur.

Pricing hasn't exactly been released, but as the saying goes, if you have to ask...

Want more of the world's best Cars delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter. The last time he was in a Rolls-Royce, the car asked him if he'd like a spot of tea. That's not even a joke.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Coolest Cars at the LA Auto Show This Year
Car Show

related

READ MORE
Why All 0-60mph Times Are Bogus

related

READ MORE
Things Every Self-Respecting Car Buff Should Know

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like