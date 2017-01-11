Even for a New Rolls-Royce, This Thing Is Insane

These are the final 50 Phantoms that will ever come off the production line, both in Coupe and Drophead Coupe (convertible) forms, so the R-R team has gone all out with some commemorative details aimed at enhancing the sheer luxuriousness of the car.

As if the car wasn't luxurious to begin with. The Zenith Edition comes with everything you'd already expect in a Phantom: criminally soft lambswool carpet, a constellation of LED lights on the rear ceiling, sterling silver details, and a carbon-fiber dashboard.

As for the enhancements? The biggest one is staring at you from the trunk in that first picture at the top. Yes, that's a padded leather picnic bench, complete with Champagne flutes atop a glass shelf. As for the bubbly itself? Half the trunk is dedicated to a Champagne refrigerator designed to hold two bottles and eight Rolls-Royce-specific glasses. The Russian dude from the opulence commercials just became green with envy.