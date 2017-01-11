You Could Actually Own One of Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsches

While owning a brand-new Porsche is a worthwhile life goal and owning a used one is a realistic goal, owning a classic one is a privilege enjoyed by few. Owning an entire fleet of classic Porsches? That's pretty rarified air, but everyone's favorite funny guy Jerry Seinfeld has one of the world’s finest collections.
And now he’s selling off three of them. In his own words: “I don't really even think of myself as a collector. I just love cars. And I still love these cars. But it's time to send some of them back into the world, for someone else to enjoy, as I have.”
If you happen to have won the Powerball, you can afford them (and adopt me), otherwise, you’re at least free to drool over Jerry’s classics.
1955 550 Spyder
Estimated sale price: $5,000,000-$6,000,000
The fact that the car is going to go for an absolutely insane dollar figure is secondary to the fact that it's quite literally the sibling of Lil Bastard, the arguably haunted and inarguably infamous 550 Spyder that claimed the life of James Dean and a few others.
1974 911 Carrera 3.0 IROC RSR
Estimated sale price: $1,200,000-$1,500,000
In the mid-1970s, the International Race of Champions -- as its name kinda implies -- pitted the best drivers from all over the world in a race against each other. NASCAR guys like Richard Petty and A.J. Foyt squared off with Formula 1 World Champions like Emerson Fittipaldi and Denis Hulme. This particular car was raced by Peter Revson, an American F1 driver who also happened to be heir to the billion-dollar Revlon empire (yes, Revlon as in makeup). He finished second in the IROC championship in this car, just a month before dying in the 1974 South African Grand Prix.
1958 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster
Estimated sale price: $2,000,000-$2,500,000
There is an awful lot of rarity going on with this car, besides the fact that Jerry owns it. It's basically a street legal race car, with lightweight body panels, the rather obvious roll bar, and the not-nearly-as-obvious advanced engine and ultra-rare color.
Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter. It's not about the money -- he just wants one lap in Revson's RSR.