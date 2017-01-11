You Could Actually Own One of Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsches

While owning a brand-new Porsche is a worthwhile life goal and owning a used one is a realistic goal, owning a classic one is a privilege enjoyed by few. Owning an entire fleet of classic Porsches? That's pretty rarified air, but everyone's favorite funny guy Jerry Seinfeld has one of the world’s finest collections.

And now he’s selling off three of them. In his own words: “I don't really even think of myself as a collector. I just love cars. And I still love these cars. But it's time to send some of them back into the world, for someone else to enjoy, as I have.”

If you happen to have won the Powerball, you can afford them (and adopt me), otherwise, you’re at least free to drool over Jerry’s classics.