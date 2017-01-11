The Most Advanced Self-Driving Cars You Can Buy Today

Simply put, Mercedes-Benz's Driver Assistance Package* is the most polished execution of semi-autonomous driving from any of the established brands. Radars and cameras help the S-class see up to two cars ahead, and recognize the potential for making situations safer and less stressful. That the Benz paves effortlessly through heavy traffic and follows other cars when there are no lane markings on the road is a marvel -- though you still have to be ready to take over after a lawyer-required set amount of time, or in case your car gets too friendly with the one ahead.

*Iterations of the optional package are available on less-expensive Mercedes-Benz models, although their calibration isn't as refined.