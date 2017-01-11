How to Get Top Dollar When Selling Your Used Car

If you're trying to sell your car yourself on Craigslist or another private used car market, you should know the one universal truth about the retail world: Most people buy with their eyes.

With nearly two decades in the car buying and selling business, I have seen well-kept showhorses -- even old ones -- fetch all the money in the world. I have also seen plenty of solid workhorses with what could only be described as a great personality that were pretty much unsellable because they wore their wear on their sleeve. More often than not, it's the fault of a lazy seller who thinks that the free market is willing to look past appearances and pay big bucks for a rolling turd. Newsflash: it isn't.