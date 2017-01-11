Tesla Reveals a Hidden 'Mario Kart' Rainbow Road Easter Egg

Everyone loves an Easter egg, so long as it's not of the hard-boiled variety, and Tesla is no stranger to the concept. The company famously hid a James Bond Lotus Esprit submarine mode in the Model S last year, and now it's gone a bit more modern. If you currently own a Tesla, it should have very recently updated itself, and now has the ability to transform any road into the Rainbow Road from Mario Kart. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted instructions for finding the hidden feature on the instrument cluster: activate autopilot four times in rapid succession, and it pops up in your screen.
Is this an uncharacteristically blatant PR move by Tesla to detract attention from a large Model X recall? At least with regard to the timing, that seems very likely.
Of course, it's not really Rainbow Road, since that's a trademarked property of Nintendo. Instead, Elon Musk calls it "psychedelic cowbell road," and activating it even cues up Blue Oyster Cult cowbell sound effects a la the classic SNL skit. Now if he could only get Christopher Walken out of that Kia contract.
Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter. He used to dominate Rainbow Road.