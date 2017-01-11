The Tesla Ordering Process Is a Complete Nightmare

Tesla drafted $112,000 from an owner’s bank account without notice

Finally, almost two years to the date of placing his reservation, Tesla notified this same customer that his Model X was headed into production and would be ready for delivery in two to three weeks. The company requested that he provide his financial information to their online system so that payment would be ready when the time came.

Within 24 hours of entering his financial data, he awoke to find that Tesla drafted $112,000 from his personal bank account for payment. Not only was it sudden, but there was no official communication notifying the buyer that a lump sum would even be withdrawn from his bank account -- let alone one totaling six figures. Luckily for him, he had the funds. Even if this was just a one-off, a lack of safeguards that severe is jaw-dropping. It shouldn't even be possible.