How Tesla Built the Millennial Dream Car

When was the last time you checked Twitter and noticed your average Joe Schmo engaged in a discussion about cars? There's been tons of buzz about Tesla's Model 3, tuning people into a larger conversation about the absolutely transformative shift occurring in the auto industry right now. The Model 3 does what so many other cars have failed to do: get young people talking, and it's being described as "new" and "exciting" by prospective buyers who otherwise view most cars as UGH SO BORING.

There are plenty of arguments to suggest millennials are growing less and less interested in owning cars, or even learning how to drive them: a daunting buying process, the costliness of insurance and maintenance, environmental concerns, better access to public transportation, and the convenience of ride-share programs like Uber are all chief among them. So the ease of ordering up a super-affordable Model 3 online and having it show up at your door, just like an Amazon delivery, is pretty intriguing. Throw in the promise of cool technology and minimal driver interaction (as in, push a button and the car parks for you) and you've got a recipe to transform millennials from reluctant drivers to enthusiastic end users.