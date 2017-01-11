The Tesla Model S Is a Classic American Muscle Car, and That's OK

What I'm about to say might be offensive to anyone who came of age idolizing some of the greatest American cars ever built, but it needs to be said. The Tesla Model S is a muscle car, straight up. Frankly, when viewed through that lens, it's a damned good one.

I’ll be honest: for a long time, I truly hated the Tesla. It’s heavy, unreliable, expensive, impractical for long trips, and doesn’t corner all that well. Moreover, to my eye it was little more than a glorified Camry; a car designed to be inoffensive in as many ways as possible, to appeal to the car-ambivalent masses who would just as soon have a Maytag or Whirlpool emblem on the hood. Granted, it was a glorified Camry with one hell of a party trick when you put your right foot down, but I saw little else to love.