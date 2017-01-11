Four Huge Car Companies Just Announced Their Plan to Crush Tesla

While most of America was blissfully couch-ridden in the warm afterglow of its post-Thanksgiving tryptophan coma, a quartet of the world's largest and most influential car manufacturers quietly revealed a plan: to build a vast system of powerful electric vehicle chargers across Europe starting early in 2017, with the aim of having thousands across Europe by 2020.

It sounds like a boring report on corporate expenditures, but it's actually a really friggin' big deal. BMW, Daimler (which owns Mercedes-Benz and Smart, among others), Volkswagen (Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Bentley), and Ford (Lincoln) are teaming up to invest in what will essentially be the gas stations of the future.