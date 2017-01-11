The Absolute Best Cars of 2015

Whether you're a die-hard enthusiast or a casual car guy, 2015 was a banner year for the automotive industry. Some of the brilliant cars announced in 2014 finally hit the streets, along with a slew of righteous machines that really excel in terms of performance and that special shut-up-and-take-my-money quality. Which begs the question: how to separate the best from the best?

To help identify this year's crème de la crème, we assembled a panel of experts that live and breathe anything automotive. Let's meet the judges -- chances are you've either heard of them or read their work:

Adam Carolla: In addition to his own CarCast podcast, Adam collects Paul Newman's old race cars -- and races them.

Sharon Carty: Sharon's the Editor-in-Chief of Yahoo! Autos.

Matthew Phenix: Matt is the Editor-in-Chief of BBC Autos.

Bob Sorokanich: Bob is the Online News Editor for Road & Track.

Aaron Miller: Aaron (hey, that's me!) is the Cars Editor for Thrillist.