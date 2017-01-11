Cars

The Best New Cars of 2016 You Can Actually Afford

By Published On 01/03/2016 By Published On 01/03/2016
Courtesy of Chevrolet

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

If you’ve got an unlimited budget, good for you, you can buy whichever car you want. For everybody else, it's a bit trickier; the further down the price-point totem pole you go, separating the serious values from the pretenders gets increasingly difficult. How then, do you determine the best new cars you can realistically afford? To find out, we asked our panel of automotive experts to pick the absolute best cars of 2016 for every price point, from $20k to $70k.

As with our previous two panel-picked pieces, here are the judges: 

Adam Carolla: In addition to his own CarCast podcast, Adam collects Paul Newman's old race cars -- and races them
Sharon Carty: Sharon's the editor-in-chief of Yahoo Autos
Matthew Phenix: Matt is the editor-in-chief of BBC Autos
Bob Sorokanich: Bob is the online news editor for Road & Track
Aaron Miller: Aaron (hey, that's me!) is the Cars editor for Thrillist

Related

related

The Fastest Cars for Your Money in 2016

related

The Most Underrated Cars of 2015

related

The Absolute Best Cars of 2015

related

The Fastest Cars for Your Money in 2016
Courtesy of Honda

Honda Civic

Nominated by: Matthew (BBC Autos)
Price: $18,640
Why it's a steal: The Honda staple underwent major upgrades for 2016 and, perhaps unlike its recent predecessors, it's back at the serious consideration end of the spectrum. You can get tech-rich features like LED headlights and Apple CarPlay, which combined with a much-improved overall driving experience, make it a compelling proposition.

Courtesy of Mazda

Mazda 3

Nominated by: Bob (R&T)
Price: $17,845
Why it's a steal: It's not just the Mazda 3's price that's light, it's the whole friggin' car. Coming in at less than 2,900lb for the manual-transmission version -- oh yeah, you can get it with a manual, too -- it's one of the lightest sport sedans you can buy today. That makes a difference in the cornering department.
 

Honorable mentions

Scion iA, Sharon (Yahoo Autos)
Ford Focus, Aaron (Thrillist)

related

The 15 Best Car Gadgets to Buy This Year

related

The Most Underrated Cars of 2015
Courtesy of Mazda

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Nominated by: Bob (R&T), Sharon (Yahoo Autos), Aaron (Thrillist)
Price: $24,915
Why it's a steal: On one hand, it’s pretty amazing that there was such cohesion among the group here. On the other hand, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise. Mazda hit a home run with the new Miata, and you can get one that’s nicely appointed for well under $30,000.

Courtesy of Subaru

Subaru WRX

Nominated by: Matthew (BBC)
Price: $26,595
Why it's a steal: While the STI version pushes the price point past $30,000, the “base” WRX is a fine car that’s equally suited to your daily commute as it is for weekend fun. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) is better than most in its class, or you can opt for a manual and row your own gears, to get the full WRX experience.

Courtesy of Jaguar

Jaguar XE

Nominated by: Adam (CarCast)
Price: $34,900
Why it's a steal: Jaguar’s long-awaited re-entry into the entry-level premium sport sedan segment takes aim squarely at the BMW 3 Series. It’s scored a serious hit, too. You can unlock some real performance potential if you’re willing to push past the $40,000 point, but even in more “mild” versions, the XE’s a winner.

related

12 Iconic Supercars That Are Slower Than a Ford Focus

related

The Absolute Best Cars of 2015
Courtesy of BMW

BMW i3

Nominated by: Matt (BBC Autos)
Price: $42,400
Why it's a steal: The i3 is among the most hard-to-define cars on the market, and it’s kinda great. It’s quick off the line, but it’s not a performance car. It’s a BMW, but it’s not a luxury car. It’s supremely environmentally friendly, but it’s also fun to drive. The astute among you will notice its price is above this category's $40,000 limit, but the i3 qualifies for a $7,500 income-tax credit, hence the inclusion.
 

Honorable mentions

Chevrolet Malibu, Sharon (Yahoo Autos)
Chevrolet Camaro SS, Aaron (Thrillist)
BMW 3 Series, Bob (R&T)

Courtesy of Volvo

Volvo XC90

Nominated by: Sharon (Yahoo Autos)
Price: $49,800
Why it's a steal: If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll note that this is the third time the XC90 has appeared in these rankings. It’s legitimately good, and it’s underrated, so coming in at just a tick under $50k doesn’t hurt it one bit in this ranking.

Courtesy of Cadillac

Cadillac CTS

Nominated by: Bob (R&T)
Price: $45,560
Why it's a steal: It's been a long time since Cadillac has really been The Cadillac of anything. The CTS, though, is right at the sharp end of the brand's focused resurgence, and it's packing the right amount of tech and quality engineering to make a case that Caddy's back.

related

Great-but-Forgotten Cars You Can Buy for Cheap

related

The 15 Best Car Gadgets to Buy This Year
Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz C450 AMG

Nominated by: Matthew (BBC Autos)
Price: $50,800
Why it's a steal: You’d be forgiven for thinking the C450 AMG is truly a direct competitor to the BMW 335i. After all, the latter has more M badges than most kindergartners can count to, to accompany some pretty stout performance. The C450 AMG, though, has goodies like suspension components from its more expensive C63 AMG brother. If you're not excited about a 360hp sedan with world-class tech on board, check your pulse.

Courtesy of Audi

Audi TTS

Nominated by: Sharon (Yahoo Autos)
Price: $51,900
Why it's a steal: The displays in Audi's instrument clusters are some of the finest in the world right now. As a whole, the TTS is a combination of technological savvy and sleek style, with legit performance to back it up.
 

Honorable mentions

Audi SQ5, Matthew (BBC Autos)
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Bob (R&T)
Porsche Cayman, Bob (R&T)

related

10 Basic Cars That Are Secretly Fast as Hell

related

12 Iconic Supercars That Are Slower Than a Ford Focus
Courtesy of Jaguar

Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible

Nominated by: Matthew (BBC Autos)
Price: $68,100
Why it's a steal: When the F-TYPE first came out, it blew pretty much everyone away with its self-evident good looks. Now that it's aged a few years, it's just as beautiful as it was on day one, and its performance and straight-from-hell exhaust snarls have only improved.

Courtesy of Ford

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

Nominated by: Sharon (Yahoo! Autos), Aaron (Thrillist)
Price: $61,295
Why it's a steal: Let's see here: more than 520hp, terrific cornering capability, and about as much flag-waving patriotism as can possibly be fit into a series of very historical names. All that in a package that costs just a tick over $60k? Yeah, that's a steal.

Want more of the world's best Cars delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Four Huge Car Companies Just Announced Their Plan to Crush Tesla

related

READ MORE
Pro Tips to Keep Your Car Looking Like New

related

READ MORE
The Car You Drive and the Signals You Send
LexusIS_Oct16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like