The Best New Cars of 2016 You Can Actually Afford

If you’ve got an unlimited budget, good for you, you can buy whichever car you want. For everybody else, it's a bit trickier; the further down the price-point totem pole you go, separating the serious values from the pretenders gets increasingly difficult. How then, do you determine the best new cars you can realistically afford? To find out, we asked our panel of automotive experts to pick the absolute best cars of 2016 for every price point, from $20k to $70k.

As with our previous two panel-picked pieces, here are the judges:

Adam Carolla: In addition to his own CarCast podcast, Adam collects Paul Newman's old race cars -- and races them

Sharon Carty: Sharon's the editor-in-chief of Yahoo Autos

Matthew Phenix: Matt is the editor-in-chief of BBC Autos

Bob Sorokanich: Bob is the online news editor for Road & Track

Aaron Miller: Aaron (hey, that's me!) is the Cars editor for Thrillist