The Car You Drive and the Signals You Send

Car: Hatchback

Says: “I’m about to quit my job and hang out on the side of cliffs.”

Know someone who sports a raccoon tan every winter, possesses a yearly pass to multiple national parks, and buys climbing equipment in bulk? Chances are, they’re the proud owner of a hatchback (and possibly a flat-four at that, but those are the real pros). Maybe it’s the ability to fold the seats down and sleep in the back that appeals to outdoorsy types. It doesn’t hurt that they’ll have plenty of room for groceries, so you can feed the whole campsite at the end of the day.

Car: Pickup drivers

Says: “I may be super patient, but I will not help you move.”

The modern pickup driver is but the latest in the long line of people who built this country. Or so they would like to believe. Pickup drivers are out there right now, hauling farm equipment or schlepping supplies to the next piece of Great Infrastructure. It’s a real thing. They’re the quiet, solid, backbone of America. But no, they will not help you move, so stop asking. Just because a full-sized mattress seems to fit magically into the back of a flatbed doesn’t mean they just happen to be free on Saturday.