We Calculated the Most Eco-Efficient Cars on the Road Right Now

Fuel efficiency is often cited as the key ingredient to determine a car's green factor, and yes, it's certainly important. But it doesn't tell the whole story. When you cut up the global-warming pie, CO2 emissions are a huge slice -- and one that eco-driven consumers sometimes don't fully grasp when it comes to electric vehicles like Tesla. True, an electric car won't emit CO2 on the way from point A to point B, but you can't call it a zero-emissions vehicle when plenty of CO2 is produced to recharge its batteries.

So which cars are truly environmentally efficient? And where do EVs like Tesla stack up, really? I turned to the EPA's list of fuel economy and emissions data for over 1,300 cars and trucks on the market today. Looking at every car's MPG, divided by the grams of CO2 it emits per mile, gives us our "Thrillist Efficiency Score." For EVs, its MPGe (which is like fuel economy... but for electrics!) over the average CO2 emitted for one mile's charge. And behold: the top-five most environmentally efficient vehicles, in nine different EPA categories.