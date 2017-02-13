The Most Exhilarating Drives in North Carolina

The Tail of the Dragon, Deal’s Gap

If you’ve ever cruised through a car forum, you’ve likely heard of the Tail of the Dragon. It’s by far the most famous road in NC, though we share the honor with Tennessee. It’s nestled in no-man’s land in NC’s “nose,” far into the southwestern mountains.

The Dragon is merely its nickname; it’s officially Deal’s Gap, part of US-129. But with its 318 curves in 11 miles, the mythological flair seems more appropriate. The road’s banked curves and lack of elevation changes are so racetrack-like as to seem intentional. If you want to step on it, the frequent motorcycle traffic and non-stop curves will encourage you to go elsewhere. But if you want to test your new coilovers or practice your heel-toes, it’s hard to find a better spot.