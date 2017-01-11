The Most Underrated American Muscle Cars of All Time

"In my journey to the end of night, I must rely not only on dialectical paths of reason. I must have a good solid automobile, one that eschews the futile trappings of worldly ennui and asks only for basic maintenance. My Dodge Dart offers me this elemental solace, and as interior parts fall off I am struck by the realization of their pointlessness. I might not know if the window is up or down. It is of no consequence." -- Jean-Paul Sartre

It's a damn shame when very special cars are forgotten over time, lost in the shadow cast by their many mediocre brethren; J-P Sartre's philosophic waxing about the awful Dodge Dart, for example, did no favors for several of its legitimately fantastic variants. Others are simply unappreciated in their time, collateral damage from marketing that missed the mark, while some are too-soon condemned to cancellation by a changing economy.