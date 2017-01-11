The Most Underrated Cars of 2015

What makes a car underrated? Well, for starters, it's gotta be good. It's also gotta be at least somewhat under the radar and underappreciated, since you'd hardly call a car underrated if it was good and popular. Really, though, the beauty of the word lies in its ambiguity. One man's underrated car could very easily be another's patron saint of motoring. With that in mind, we posed the question to our panel of automotive experts -- the same panel that helped us pick the Absolute Best Cars of 2015.

For a refresher, here they are:

Adam Carolla: In addition to his own CarCast podcast, Adam collects Paul Newman's old race cars -- and races them

Sharon Carty: Sharon's the editor-in-chief of Yahoo Autos

Matthew Phenix: Matt is the editor-in-chief of BBC Autos

Bob Sorokanich: Bob is the online news editor for Road & Track

Aaron Miller: Aaron (hey, that's me!) is the Cars editor for Thrillist