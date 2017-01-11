The Crazy Psychology of How Road Signs Work

Sign makers know you deliberately speed, even if you don't realize it

You know those signs that actually call you out when you're speeding? As it turns out, those dynamic speed-display signs (DSDS) actually do work to slow your roll. A German project a few years ago compared reactions to a variety of different electric signs -- ones that show your speed in green or red, versus ones that simply say "slow" in red. Speeders who saw their number didn't slow down unless it was past a certain threshold, because psychologically, most people are OK with speeding a little bit. Whereas the big red "slow" sign affected nearly every speeder immediately, because they were unsure how much they were over the limit. Why the US chooses to go with the less effective sign is anyone's guess.