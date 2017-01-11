The Secret (and Kinda Hilarious) Language of Truck Drivers

If you’ve ever watched Smokey and the Bandit, or any movie with a trucker in it, you already instinctively know what I’m talking about when I say that truckers have their own secret language. Technically, it’s called an argot, a secret sublanguage of sorts that forms in tight-knit groups. Think A Clockwork Orange, and you’ve got the idea.

And if you’re not a trucker, it sounds pretty damn hilarious.

I've compiled a fairly comprehensive glossary of terms truckers use over their CB radios and put them into sentences so you can fully appreciate the unique rhythms and flowery cadence of trucker-speak. A few of these gems you may even try adopting as everyday colloquialisms. "Stack them eights" sounds like something cool The Dude would say, does it not?