The Story of the Ford GT40, Told by 25 Rare Photos

There's not really another car as emotionally charged as the GT40. It was born out of intense hatred between two industry titans -- Henry Ford II and Enzo Ferrari -- and refined with the help of an Enzo-hating Carroll Shelby, who once famously quipped, "Next year, Ferrari's ass is mine." The program demonstrated the very best of American might, and with the sort of intense development rivaled only by the space race, the GT40 dominated the world's finest race cars and became an enduring American icon.

With the newest Ford GT set to hit the world's race tracks 50 years after the original's dominating 1966 season, we hit Ford's archives and found a slew of rarely seen images from the 1960s that really hammer home the incredible story of the GT40. They all show how, in Henry Ford III's words, the car is "exploding with emotion."