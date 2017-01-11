The Toyota Tacoma’s 21st Birthday Party was Better than Yours

When I first stepped into the 2016 Tacoma, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't immediately impressed. The interior was sleek and modern, yet maintained the typical degree of functionality you've come to expect from Toyota (not a lot of fancy bells and whistles… aside from the brand new moonroof, which was dope). However, it was the truck's capabilities and performance I was most interested in -- I wanted to see how that new powertrain held up in the Hualapai mountains on an off-road trail chock full of sandpits and rattlesnakes.

Teaming up with Drew Bezanson (a pro BMX rider, who does impossibly rad stuff that defies my basic understanding of physics), I hopped in the driver's seat and slammed on the gas. The truck was tremendously responsive, and I always felt in complete control -- even when opening it up to drift through a few precarious turns that left no shortage of racing stripes (read: long scratches) along both sides of the vehicle. The truck's tweaked suspension -- the old Tacoma's suspension, while basic, was perfectly fine, so Toyota didn't feel the need to get fancy -- was surprisingly responsive over the rocky terrain. The JBL sound system, which featured a subwoofer behind the back seat, kept the adrenaline flowing as we naturally bumped everything from 2Chainz to Slayer. If this truck were an album it would be "Reign in Fun."