The Weirdly Fascinating History of the Glove Compartment

"Regarding gloves -- never wear woollen gloves, but gloves made of good soft kid. You will find room for these gloves in the little drawer under the seat of the car." -- Dorothy Levitt, 1909, pioneering feminist and car girl.

A rather interesting conversation that involved Kleenex, Isotoner, and Jose Canseco led to a big question rarely asked: what the hell is the story with the "glovebox"? Nearly every car has one, and the vast majority of people haven't used gloves while driving in generations.

I hit the books in search of the answer, and it's kinda badass. First of all, people have their terms all mixed up -- there's a vast difference between a glovebox and a glove compartment. That storage area in your car that holds anything but gloves? That's a glove compartment, technically. A glovebox is that, er, box with gloves built into the side that you see in hospitals and every outbreak disaster movie ever. Now that we have that straightened out...