The Worst Damn Freeways in America

10. I-376/Parkway East & West

Pittsburgh, PA

Total Horribleness Rating: 0.2992

Worst aspect: Calling the Parkway a parking lot isn't even a joke. When you take into account how slow the traffic can be and how much it fluctuates, Pittsburgh clocks in at fifth worst in the country. And then there's this: the Greenfield Bridge has been crumbling for decades, falling onto the Parkway. The solution was to build another bridge -- underneath it -- purely to catch the debris. If you believe in Christmas miracles, it's scheduled for implosion starting December 26th, 2015.

What people are saying: "If you remember the bad resurfacing they did several years ago, [...] there were a ton of accidents and I kept on calling WPXI [...] and saying 'you have to ask if there is oil coming onto the road surface.' So finally they did ask, and we were told, no, it was not oil on the surface. Well it turns out it was a bad batch and indeed it was leaking oil onto the surface and they had to resurface the whole highway. I mean, when it was the bad batch, every time it rained there was accident after accident [...] at one point at a four car accident, a state police officer gave me a pen and asked me to take the info because he had too many accidents to attend to." -- Reddit user ravia