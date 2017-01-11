The Worst US States for Speed Traps, Ranked

Speed trap: a stretch of road where the speed limit drops suddenly, without any justification. Everyone knows that one small town along the highway where 98.99% of the time there's an officer waiting, radar gun in hand, to generate some revenue for his or her local force. Your right foot jumps off the pedal, your eyes dart down to the speedometer, your lungs fall into your butt... it's one of those quintessential "oh shit" moments.

Which areas of our great nation are most guilty of this cruel-and-unusual practice? The National Motorists Association, via its website Speedtrap.org, has been compiling user-submitted data on speed traps for over a decade, and the folks at Cheap Car Insurance just pored over the numbers (you can see the full report here). Looking at how many speed traps are reported per 100,000 residents, we've ranked the states from the least-to-worst offenders, plus the city and most commonly reported intersection or stretch of road you should definitely watch out for. Turns out Vermont isn't as chill as we all thought.