Jump-start your car

Look, it's not that difficult. Positive clamp on dead battery. Positive clamp on good battery. Negative clamp on good battery. Negative clamp on bare, grounded metal on car with dead battery. Start good car, wait a couple of minutes, start dead car. Unclamp everything in reverse order and do not touch the clamps to each other. Now go drive your car for a while to let the alternator charge it up.

Or, you know, wait a few hours for AAA to send someone.

Change a spark plug

Unless your car is 100% electric (Nissan LEAF, Tesla, etc.), you've got spark plugs. While they certainly will last an order of magnitude longer than plugs in the olden days, they still need to be changed, and dealerships are truly thrilled at the prospect of overcharging you to do something that can be done at home. If you don't know what you're doing -- and it is a bit more involved than it used to be -- head to YouTube and you'll almost definitely find someone changing the plugs on a car just like yours.