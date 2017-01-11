23 Things That Are Harder Than Changing Your Own Oil

2. ​Making your bed

Changing a duvet cover is like a full-body workout, and the corners never lineup properly no matter how hard you try.



3. Taking a selfie Scientific fact: nine times out of 10, you end up looking like a mongrel.



4. Calculating the tip on your take-out

What’s 18% of $22.50 again? You don’t want to get on the pizza guy's bad side when he's coming to your door five nights a week.