Cool Tech in Your Car You Aren't Using (but Should Be)

Automatic parking assist

How widespread is it? It's fairly widespread already.

What it is: Some people just can’t park... much to the detriment of other motorists who care about their personal space and/or property. Automatic parking assist turns mediocre parkers into champions with the push of a button. Approach a parking lot at low speeds, and the car uses sensors to judge if there's room to parallel (or perpendicular, in some models) park. A beep indicates when the car has found a spot. Hit reverse and let off the brake, and then select drive to finish the job. The car does the hard part of not hitting anything.

Will you use it every day? Even if you live in an urban area, you probably won't let your car park itself all the time. Building trust with the electronic system is an iterative process, and in a close call between car and stationary item, it's still the driver's responsibility to have common sense and make sure there's no contact.