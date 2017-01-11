How to buy a classic car without going broke

You drive out onto the open road in a classic car, immediately lost in a wondrous dream, the metaphysical melding of man (or woman) and machine that takes place at some intangible, unconscious level. And then you wake up, brought down from your automotive high by the sobering reality of the price tag that accompanies the dream of classic-car ownership. You might find yourself asking some desperate questions. Where does one find a black-market surgeon? How much is a redundant organ worth, anyway? Stop right there; it's not enough. But there is another way.

It's entirely possible to buy a classic car without going broke. True, it might not be the one you've got your heart set on, but it's still very doable if you're willing to make a compromise or two, and put in a little sweat equity.